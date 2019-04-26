Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bob EMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob EMERY

Notice Condolences

Bob EMERY Notice
EMERY
Bob
In loving memory of Bob Emery.
Loving father, grandfather and hugely popular member of many choirs and local societies, peacefully passed away on Monday 22nd April. His bonhomie, wicked sense of humour and zest for life will be sorely missed by all those privileged enough to have known him. A celebration of Bob's life will take place at the Suffolk Barn, Hawstead, on the 22nd May at 12.30pm. All are welcome and donations will be made to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.