|
|
EMERY
Bob
In loving memory of Bob Emery.
Loving father, grandfather and hugely popular member of many choirs and local societies, peacefully passed away on Monday 22nd April. His bonhomie, wicked sense of humour and zest for life will be sorely missed by all those privileged enough to have known him. A celebration of Bob's life will take place at the Suffolk Barn, Hawstead, on the 22nd May at 12.30pm. All are welcome and donations will be made to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019