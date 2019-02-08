|
BAKER
Brenda
Peacefully passed away on the 31st January 2019 at Chilton Meadows Nursing Home, aged 96 years. A loving Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Thanksgiving Service to take place at St John's Church in Elmswell on the 19th February 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to St Johns Elmswell PCC may be sent directly to the church or made online at
www.stjohnselmswell.org.uk/giving.php. Any enquires to A.E.Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019