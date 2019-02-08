Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda BAKER

Notice Condolences

Brenda BAKER Notice
BAKER
Brenda
Peacefully passed away on the 31st January 2019 at Chilton Meadows Nursing Home, aged 96 years. A loving Auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Thanksgiving Service to take place at St John's Church in Elmswell on the 19th February 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to St Johns Elmswell PCC may be sent directly to the church or made online at
www.stjohnselmswell.org.uk/giving.php. Any enquires to A.E.Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.