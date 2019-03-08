|
|
BUTCHER
Brenda Mary Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at her home on 11th February, aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Andrew and Jackie and mum in law of Jim. A much loved nannie of Sammy, Matthew and Ashley. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service at St Mary The Virgin Church, Santon Downham on Friday 22nd March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Forest Group Practice or The Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019