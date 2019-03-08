Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Brandon)
London Road
Brandon, Suffolk IP27 0EW
01842 810534
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Elizabeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Mary Elizabeth

Notice Condolences

Brenda Mary Elizabeth Notice
BUTCHER
Brenda Mary Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at her home on 11th February, aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of Andrew and Jackie and mum in law of Jim. A much loved nannie of Sammy, Matthew and Ashley. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service at St Mary The Virgin Church, Santon Downham on Friday 22nd March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Forest Group Practice or The Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.