GRAHAM
Carol Elizabeth
Passed peacefully away in the West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday 11th April 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Steven and Paul and an amazing Nanny to Charlie, Joshua, Harry, Matthew and Stacie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Church service will take place at St Bartholomews Church, Ingham at 1.00pm on Monday 29th April 2019 Followed by cremation service at 2.00pm at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019