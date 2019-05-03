|
HARRIS
Damien (Peter James) also known as 'Damo' or 'Minty' to his friends
Recently of Bedford and formerly of Bury St Edmunds and a serving Metropolitan Police Officer was taken from us suddenly, on Monday 15th April 2019, aged 39 years. A dearly loved Dad, Son, Stepson, Brother and Fiancé. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel), Risby, Suffolk, IP28 6RR on Tuesday 14th May at 11.00am. A celebration of Damien's life will then be held at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for the benefit of MIND and The Police Treatment Centre can be sent c/o Hyde Chambers Funeral Home, 5b Kings Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3DJ. Please feel free to wear something bright.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 3, 2019