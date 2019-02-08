Home

Passed away suddenly but peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 2nd February 2019.Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mum to Susan and William, much loved nanny to Michael, Daniel, and Victoria and great nanny to Rufus, Henry, Mya, Lila, Hugo and Jude. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 4th March at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, however donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
