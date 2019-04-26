Resources More Obituaries for Dennis JOLLY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis JOLLY

Sue and all of the family would like to thank those who attended Dennis's Funeral and for all of the cards and messages of sympathy

and support. For the kind donations received in his memory for 'My Wish Charity' and the 'Friends of Woolpit Health Centre' totalling £569. A special thanks to the Doctors and nursing staff at the West Suffolk Hospital and Reverend Peter Goodridge for a comforting service also to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors for arranging the Funeral that Dennis deserved. Please accept this as our only but most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019