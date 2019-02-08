Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
St John's Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1SN
01284 846587
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Green

Notice Condolences

Derek Green Notice
GREEN
Derek Reggie
Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on 29th January 2019, aged 88, after a short illness at the West Suffolk Hospital. Much loved husband of Diana and dad of Geraldine. Funeral Service to take place at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 18th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for National Epilepsy Society may be sent c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.