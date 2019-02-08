|
GREEN
Derek Reggie
Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on 29th January 2019, aged 88, after a short illness at the West Suffolk Hospital. Much loved husband of Diana and dad of Geraldine. Funeral Service to take place at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 18th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for National Epilepsy Society may be sent c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019