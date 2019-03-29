|
|
BIRD
Derek William
'Dickie'
Passed away on the 19th March 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 78 years. Beloved husband to Jan, much loved dad of Gary, Darren and Sean. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 16th April at 1.00pm. The family have requested people to wear colourful clothing. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Upbeat Heart Support may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019