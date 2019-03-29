Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek William BIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek William BIRD

Notice Condolences

Derek William BIRD Notice
BIRD
Derek William
'Dickie'
Passed away on the 19th March 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 78 years. Beloved husband to Jan, much loved dad of Gary, Darren and Sean. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 16th April at 1.00pm. The family have requested people to wear colourful clothing. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Upbeat Heart Support may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now