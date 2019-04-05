|
|
HAYS
Doreen
Formerly of Hockwold and Bury St Edmunds, peacefully on 22nd March aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dearly loved mum of the late Barbara and of David and Michael and a loving grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 24th April at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice
may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019