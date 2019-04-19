|
|
BROWN
Doris
Sadly passed away at home on the 10th of April 2019 aged 90 years. A loving wife to the late Harry, loving mother to Paul, Janet, Colin, Steven and Linda, also a beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service to take place at St Michael's Church
in Hunston on the 26th April 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Woolpit Health Centre or British Heart Foundation made payable by cheque and sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH
Tel 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019