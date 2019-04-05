|
|
COBBOLD
Dorothy May Jean
Dorothy passed away peacefully on Saturday 30th March 2019, aged 88 years. A devoted wife to Barry, adored mum to Ann and Paul, special mother in law to Robin and Dawn and a very much loved grandma and great grandma. She was greatly loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium,
St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 12th April 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Trust c/o Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket IP14 1EZ Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019