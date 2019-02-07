|
|
STEELE
Edward 'Eddie'
Passed away peacefully at home on 26th January 2019 aged 74 years. Loving husband of Liz, father to Maria, Julia, Lisa, Diana and James. A dear grandfather and great grandfather, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Tuesday 12th February at 1:00pm followed by burial. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either Marie Curie, St Nicholas Hospice or St Edmundsbury Cathedral may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019