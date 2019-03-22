|
|
Peacefully passed away on Monday 11th March, aged 94. Wife to the late Patrick Richard Adams and much loved mother and grandma. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on 3rd April at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice and Blue Cross for Pets would be much appreciated.Cheques may be sent to Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43, St Andrews Street North, Bury St. Edmunds Suffolk IP33 1TH or donated online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019