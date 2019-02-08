Home

PAWSEY
Geoffrey Horace
1924 - 2019
Passed away on January 18th 2019 aged 94 years. Much loved father of Alison, Graham and Nigel, grandfather, great grandfather and father-in-law. Geoff had a long and successful life setting up and establishing F.W. Pawsey and Sons, Wholesale Stationers and Publishers of Ipswich with his father and brothers. A private funeral service took place at Seven Hills Crematorium on Friday 1st February. Donations, if wished will be gratefully accepted for St Elizabeth Hospice c/o Farthing Funeral Service, Deben House, 650 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, IP4 4PW or at www.farthingfunerals.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
