Gladys EDWARDS Notice
Passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 22nd April 2019, aged 91 years. "The seed here watered by our tears yields sheafs of golden grain." Funeral Service to take place at Whiting Street United Reformed Church on Monday 20th May at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, for Asthma UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 3, 2019
