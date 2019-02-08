Home

BUSS
Graham
Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd February 2019, aged 74 years. Cherished husband of Sue and father to Keith and Julie. Will love you always. The Funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 19th February
at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Friends of Botesdale Health Centre may be made at the service or sent
c/o Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU Tel:01379 871168
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
