|
|
GOOCH
Hilda Jean
Peacefully passed away at home aged 94 years.
A loving wife to the late George, also mum, nan and great nan. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 11th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK made payable by cheque and sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son,
1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
Tel 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019