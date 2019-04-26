|
FINCHAM-JACQUES
Janis
Passed away on the 10th April 2019 aged 77 years. A beloved wife to Malcolm, cherished Mother to Julian and Dickon, Grandmother to Sarah and mother-in-law to Donna who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday 8th May at 10:00am followed by committal at West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired are being collected for the benefit of St Nicholas Hospice Care and The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth. For enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 01284 753424.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019