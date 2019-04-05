|
BRYANT
Jean Ellen
Of Pakenham Passed away peacefully at home with her family on 31st March 2019 aged 85 years. Loving mum to Shirley, Alan and Jenny. Dearest nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Thanksgiving Service to be held at St Mary's Church Ixworth on Wednesday 24th April at 1.30pm. Donations if desired to
Cancer Research and sent c/o A E Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019