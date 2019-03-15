|
|
|
Grant, Judith and Fiona would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, kind messages of sympathy and donations following the sad loss of Jean. Also thanks to the staff at the Macmillan Unit at the West Suffolk Hospital for their care, Reverend Elaine Colechin for the service and Armstrongs Funeral Service for their excellent arrangements. Please accept this as our only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More