Jennet CAIRNS

Jennet CAIRNS Notice
CAIRNS
Jennet
Formerly of Bardwell passed away peacefully at home following a short illness with her family by her side on 5th March 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Douglas and a loving mother,
nan and great nan. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 26th March at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, however donations if desired for the PSP Association and/or Kidney Research UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 5 St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6SP
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
