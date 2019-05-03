|
|
HALLS
Jerome Wayne
Of Lakenheath, on 20th April peacefully at Papworth Hospital, aged 56 years. Dearly loved Dad of Amy and Gemma, loving Partner of Trish. He will be greatly missed by all of his many family and friends. Funeral Service at Lakenheath Methodist Chapel on Friday 10th May at 3.00pm followed by interment at Lakenheath Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, Suffolk, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on May 3, 2019