JONES
Joan
Suddenly passed away on the 31st January 2019 aged 95 years. A loving wife to Fred and mother to her three sons, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Service of thanksgiving to celebrate Joan's life to take place at St Mary's church in Ixworth on the 18th February 2019 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Help for Heroes made payable by cheque and sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019