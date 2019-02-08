|
WHITE
John
Passed away peacefully at Glastonbury Court on 27th January, 2019 aged 92 years. Much loved husband to Brenda. Wonderful father to Malcolm, Carole, Heather and Janet. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. John will be sadly missed
by all that knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Westley on Monday 18th February 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made payable to Arthritis Research UK and may be sent care of
Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019