Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WHITE

Notice Condolences

John WHITE Notice
WHITE
John
Passed away peacefully at Glastonbury Court on 27th January, 2019 aged 92 years. Much loved husband to Brenda. Wonderful father to Malcolm, Carole, Heather and Janet. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. John will be sadly missed
by all that knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Westley on Monday 18th February 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made payable to Arthritis Research UK and may be sent care of
Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.