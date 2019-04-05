Home

June ELLIS

June ELLIS Notice
ELLIS
Mrs June Margaret
Of Barningham, passed away peacefully at home on 24th March 2019, aged 80 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the Borough Cemetery Chapel, Kings Road on Thursday 25th April at 11.00am followed by burial. All family and friends are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Diabetes UK may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019
