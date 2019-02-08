|
GOLDING
Kay
Passed peacefully away at Stowlangtoft Hall on Thursday 31st January 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved Mum of Jo and Kevin and a loving Nanny to Jack, Chaleigh, Katie, Megan and James. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 21st February at 2.30pm. Flowers may be sent or if preferred donations for Cancer Research UK c/o L. Fulcher,
80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX, Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019