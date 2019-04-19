Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Fawcett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Fawcett

Notice Condolences

Linda Fawcett Notice
FAWCETT
Linda
Of Mildenhall, (formally St Albans) passed peacefully away on Friday 12th April 2019 aged 73 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Dave, and a much loved mum & nana. Funeral Service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Monday 29th April at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice, c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.