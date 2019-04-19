|
|
FAWCETT
Linda
Of Mildenhall, (formally St Albans) passed peacefully away on Friday 12th April 2019 aged 73 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Dave, and a much loved mum & nana. Funeral Service at The West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Monday 29th April at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice, c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019