Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Margaret Bastow

Margaret Bastow Notice
BASTOW
Margaret
Died peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 10th April, aged 86. She was much loved by her husband Christopher, her children Clare, Emma and Edward, and her seven grandchildren. A private cremation will be followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St Leonards Church, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 3rd May at 12 noon. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Parkinsons UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019
