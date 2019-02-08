Home

Margaret Elizabeth MOWAT

Notice Condolences

Margaret Elizabeth MOWAT Notice
MOWAT
Margaret Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully on 25th January 2019 aged 73 years. Dearly beloved wife of Ian for 53 years and mother to three sons, Alexander, Gavin and Frazer. Funeral Service takes place on Thursday 14th February at The Kingdom Hall at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to The Kingdom Hall may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service,
43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889. The family would like to thank the staff of Bluebird Care, Ipswich.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
