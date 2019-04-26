|
GARWOOD
Marion Ruth (Nee Holt)
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 12th April 2019 aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Chunky Garwood and mother of Ann, Graham, Dawn, Susan, Karen, Michael and their families. Wonderful nanna and great-nanna. Funeral service at Fornham All Saints Church at 11.00am on Friday 3rd May. Traditional attire with a red highlight. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Hyde-Chambers, 5b Kings Road, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3DJ Tel: 01284 769200
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019