Of Mildenhall, formerly Tuddenham passed peacefully away on Tuesday 12th March 2019 aged 93 years. A dearly loved wife of the late John and a much loved mum, nana, great-nan and sister. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church Tuddenham, on Wednesday 27th March at 11:00am followed by Interment. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Guide Dogs For The Blind c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019