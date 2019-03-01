|
BROMWICH
Mark Andrew
Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 20th February 2019, aged 50 years. Much loved son, father and husband. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium in the St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 22nd March at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to My WiSH Charity - Critical Care Unit c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019