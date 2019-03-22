Home

BARNES
Mary
Of Beck Row, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday 9th March 2019, aged 77 years. Loving wife of John, much loved mum, granny and friend to many. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 3rd April at 1.30pm.
Family Flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to R. J. Pepper Donation Account (for The Friends of Market Cross Surgery and St. Nicholas Hospice Care) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 1 Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
