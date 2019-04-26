|
|
GREENHALL
Maureen
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th April aged 88 years. Dearly loved mum to Julie, grandma to Jessica and
great grandma to Olivia and Charlie, and dear friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service takes place
at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 3rd May at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to CLIC Sargent gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service,
43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019