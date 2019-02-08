Home

OSBORNE
Paul
Of Felsham, passed away at home aged 88 years on the 22nd January 2019. Much loved husband of Rita, loving father to Oz and Heydon, father-in-law to Liz and Alison, grandad to Anna. Funeral Service to be held in the Abbey Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium, on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 11:30am. No flowers please, but donations if desired, are to be made payable to Friends of Woolpit Health Centre and may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road,
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
