Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Charles Abbott

Notice Condolences

Peter Charles Abbott Notice
ABBOTT
Peter Charles
Passed away at home in Nowton on 27th January 2019 aged 82 years. A much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service takes place at St Peter's Church Nowton on Friday 22nd February at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to My WiSH Charity (for the Cardiac Unit, WSH) may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.