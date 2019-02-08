|
ABBOTT
Peter Charles
Passed away at home in Nowton on 27th January 2019 aged 82 years. A much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service takes place at St Peter's Church Nowton on Friday 22nd February at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to My WiSH Charity (for the Cardiac Unit, WSH) may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019