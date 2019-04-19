Home

Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Brandon)
London Road
Brandon, Suffolk IP27 0EW
01842 810534
Peter Giddings

Peter Giddings Notice
GIDDINGS
Peter
Of Brandon, passed away suddenly on 4th April, aged 62 years. Dearly loved dad of Chris, Suzanne and Sarah and dearly loved granddad of Aaron. Much loved and missed by Debbie. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 26th April at 1.00 pm. Flowers or if desired donations for the Dogs Trust may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, Suffolk. IP27 0EW Tel 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019
