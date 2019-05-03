|
|
DEBENHAM
Raymond
'Ray'
On April 18th 2019, peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, aged 89 years of Redgrave. Loving husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, Risby on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Ray for Friends of Botesdale Health Centre may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on May 3, 2019