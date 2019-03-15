Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Raymond Ernest BENNETT

Raymond Ernest BENNETT Notice
Passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 12th March 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Rita, loving dad of Rodney and his wife Liz and a much loved grandad to Lisa and Daryl. Funeral Service to take place at St John's Church, Elmswell on Thursday 4th April at 11.00am, followed by interment in Elmswell Cemetery. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, for Heartbeat may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
