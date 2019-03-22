Home

Roland "Sid" Cobbold

Roland "Sid" Cobbold Notice
COBBOLD
Roland 'Sid'
Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 9th March 2019 aged 97 years. Beloved husband to the late Kathleen Rose, father, grandad, great grandpa and great-great grandpa. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Wednesday 3rd April at 1.30pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds Suffolk IP331NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
