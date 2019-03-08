|
|
EVANS
Stephanie
Passed peacefully away at home on Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 46 years. Much loved daughter, sister, auntie and friend to many. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 15th March at 4.00pm.
Donations for St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX, Tel 01284 754049 It was Stephanie's request for everyone to bring a single flower
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019