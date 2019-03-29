Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia COOK

Notice Condolences

Sylvia COOK Notice
COOK
Sylvia
Passed peacefully away in Pinford End Nursing Home on Tuesday 19th March 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mum of Phil and mother-in-law to Marion. Loving nana to Lisa, Karen, Sharon and Julie and great-nana to Paul, Ben,
Marcus and Oliver. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 9th April at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.