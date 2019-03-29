|
|
COOK
Sylvia
Passed peacefully away in Pinford End Nursing Home on Tuesday 19th March 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mum of Phil and mother-in-law to Marion. Loving nana to Lisa, Karen, Sharon and Julie and great-nana to Paul, Ben,
Marcus and Oliver. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 9th April at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019