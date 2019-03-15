Home

Sylvia Helena CRAIG

Passed away peacefully on the 24th February 2019 at St Peter's House, Bury St Edmunds aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Henry Desmond Craig. Much loved by all of her family. Funeral service takes place at St Nicholas' Church, Ingrave, Essex on Thursday 21st March at 1.30pm followed by a Thanksgiving service at St Leonard's Church, Horringer on Friday 22nd March at 3.00pm. All welcome at either service. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and Lost Chord may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019
