BROWN
Teresa
Passed away peacefully with her family around her in the West Suffolk Hospital on 27th April 2019, aged 89 years.
Many thanks to the staff at Fornham House for their kindness and patience over the last eight years and to the staff at the
West Suffolk Hospital. Requiem Mass to take place at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday 22nd May
at 11:00am. Teresa will then be laid to rest the following day in Devon with her late husband. Family flowers only please, however donations for the 'My WiSH Charity' (for Palliative Care) may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds,
IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 3, 2019