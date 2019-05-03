Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa BROWN

Notice Condolences

Teresa BROWN Notice
BROWN
Teresa
Passed away peacefully with her family around her in the West Suffolk Hospital on 27th April 2019, aged 89 years.
Many thanks to the staff at Fornham House for their kindness and patience over the last eight years and to the staff at the
West Suffolk Hospital. Requiem Mass to take place at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday 22nd May
at 11:00am. Teresa will then be laid to rest the following day in Devon with her late husband. Family flowers only please, however donations for the 'My WiSH Charity' (for Palliative Care) may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds,
IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.