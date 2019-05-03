|
|
FLANNIGAN
Trevor
Passed away peacefully on the 27th April 2019 at Papworth Hospital, aged 69 years. Much loved husband to Yvonne and loving dad to Jon and Stephen. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 13th May at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 3, 2019