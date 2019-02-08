|
|
SCASE
Valerie 'Val'
Formally of Elmswell, passed away peacefully on the 4th February 2019 at Risby Park Nursing Home aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor, dear mum of Marina and Nigel, sister of Beryl, much loved nannie and great-nannie. Funeral Service takes place at West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 27th February at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019