Peacefully passed away at the age of 90 in West Suffolk Hospital, after a short illness on Tuesday 5th March 2019. A much loved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service to be held at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 5th April at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to my WiSH Charity, West Suffolk Hospital c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019