GOULDING
Win
Passed away peacefully at home on 12th April 2019, aged 93 years. Loving mum to Ruth and her husband Dick and a much loved sister to Pat and her Husband Brian. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 3rd May at 1pm. Colourful clothing welcome. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, for St Elizabeth Hospice and/or Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019