Aaron J. Best, 47, of Grove City passed away on Thursday.



He was born Sept. 20, 1971, and was the son of Vina L. Best.



Aaron graduated from Grove City High School in 1989.



He worked in heavy construction and in food service throughout his life.



He enjoyed camping, spending time in the outdoors and being in the country.



Aaron liked going to the American Legion Post 220 and enjoyed time spent with his chocolate Lab, Titan. He was also an avid Steelers fan.



Aaron was a big guy with a big heart, a keen sense of humor and always happy to see friends and family.



In addition to his mother, Vina, he is survived by two sons, Cameron James Best and Jacob Foster Best, of Pittsburgh; his longtime girlfriend, Jodi Durnell; his sister, Lisa Vallely and her husband, Kevin, of Grove City; and two brothers, Dana Best and his wife, Diane, of Slippery Rock, and Eric Best and his wife, Wendy, of Grove City; and several nieces and nephews. His girlfriend's two sons also survive.



A nephew, Jack Parker Vallely, preceded Aaron in death.



BEST - A private memorial service will be held for Aaron J. Best, who died Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Memorials can be made to the .



Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.



